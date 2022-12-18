Croatia Deserved Their Qatar 2022 Bronze Medal –Klinsmann

Germany legend, Jurgen Klinsmann, says that the Vatreni (Blazers) of Croatia deserved the bronze medal they won at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Croatia emerged 2-1 victors over Morocco in their Third-Place Playoff

at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday, December 17.

Josko Gvardiol scored in the 7th minute and Achraf Dari equalised for the Atlas Lions two minutes later. However, Mislav Orsic scored the winner in the 42nd minute.

Klinsmann told BBC One as quoted by Eurosport, that Modric and the rest of the Vatreni squad deserved their bronze.

“I think with Luka Modric winning the Ballon d’Or and then fighting for third-place they fully deserved it,” Klinsmann said.

“It’s unbelievable, the quality of players they develop, the resilience they have. For them, they are for sure representing everything and that’s why they succeeded.”

Croatia have qualified for the…