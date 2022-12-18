How France Can Tame Messi –Silvestre

Former Manchester United star Mikael Silvestre has advised France to ensure they stop Messi from getting the ball ahead of tonight’s 2022 World Cup final.

Recall that France’s defence has struggled a lot this tournament, keeping just one clean sheet so far and stopping Messi, as well as Argentina’s other impressive attackers, will be the toughest task for Les Bleus.

Silvestre warned that Deschamps’ said that his country should stop the flow of passes to Messi by targeting the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister.

“First of all you need to stop the feeder to Messi,” the former defender told bettingexpert.

“And it’s very important to get close to him before he receives the ball otherwise it will be too late because he is too good.

“We have to make sure to close him down before he gets the ball.

“I think France will win because we are very disciplined.”

