Former Super Eagles coach Philippe Troussier has revealed that he was not paid for three months by the Nigeria Football Federation.

Troussier made this known in a chat with renowned Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana.

The 67-year-old was appointed Super Eagles coach in 1997 midway through the qualifiers for the France 1998 World Cup.

Troussier qualified the Eagles for the World Cup but was replaced by Bora Milutinovic.

And speaking with Obayiuwana, the French coach said:“Before I left the Super Eagles [in 1997] I was unpaid by the NFF for three months. Burkina Faso’s President (Blaise Campaore) called me to handle their team for the 1998 AFCON. I called Sepp Blatter, to get FIFA’s okay. And I left.”

After leaving the Eagles job, Troussier was appointed coach of Burkina Faso and took them to the semi-finals of the 1998 AFCON on home soil and eventually fourth…