‘Many People’ Want Messi To Win World Cup

France manager Didier Deschamps says he is not bothered “many people” want Argentina and Lionel Messi to lift the World Cup.

Messi is looking to lead Argentina to success in Qatar 2022 in what could be his final appearance for La Albiceleste.

On his part, Deschamps is aiming to become the second manager to win successive World Cups after leading Les Blues to their second title in 2018

“We are trying to live with it, without going too far and getting carried away, but doing what is necessary,” he said.

Deschamps, who also captained France to victory in 1998, was asked whether his squad’s injuries, the virus and the “will for Messi to win” had left him feeling “alone in the world”.

“I often get that feeling,” he replied. “But I am fine being alone. That doesn’t bother me.

“I don’t have any particular worries or stress about the game. When you prepare…