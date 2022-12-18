‘Why Chelsea Is Not The Right Club For Nkunku’ —Liverpool Legend

Legendary Liverpool and England forward John Barnes believes that young French star Christopher Nkunku’s transfer to Chelsea may prove to be a huge mistake.

On Saturday, it was widely reported that Chelsea had concluded a deal with RB Leipzig which would see Nkunku move to Stamford Bridge next summer for around £63million.

Nkunku has scored 64 goals and made 51 assists in 159 appearances for the Bundesliga side since 2019.

His impressive performance earned him a spot in France’s squad for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, but had to withdraw on the eve of the tournament after he was injured by teammate Eduardo Camavinga in training.

Liverpool, Manchester United and former club PSG were interested in the 25-year-old, but it was Chelsea who were always most closely linked, with reports suggesting that the Blues agreed to pay £10m over the player’s release clause in order to guarantee the signing.

While landing such an incredible centre-forward should be exciting news for…