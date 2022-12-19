Benzema Announces Retirement From International Football

France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football.

Benzema made the announcement on his Twitter handle on Monday the day of his 35th birthday.

Also, it came a day after France lost to Argentina on penalty shootout in a dramatic 2022 World Cup final.

“I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it!” Benzema wrote.

“I have written my story and ours is ending.”

Benzema missed the tournament in Qatar due to a thigh injury on the eve of the event and will not play for France again.

His international career saw him not play for his country for five years after being implicated in a blackmailing scandal.

He earned 97 caps and is fifth on France’s all-time goalscorer’s list with 37 goals.

He got his first call up in 2006 and was part of the Euro 2008 and 2010 World Cup squads that were eliminated in the group stage.

The Real Madrid star was controversially left out of the 2010 World…