Blame Muani’s Failure To Convert France’s Last

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that France would have been crowned champions if Randal Kolo Muani had converted the last goal scoring chance he had in the final of the 2022 World Cup.

La Albiceleste had drawn 3-3 against France after 120 minutes at Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria put Argentina 2-0 up in the first half, but Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in the second half to force the game into extra time.

However, The Aston Villa goalkeeper also blamed France star, Randal Kolo Muani, who failed to convert the Europeans’ very last opportunity to win the game during extra time in the second half.

“We suffered a lot,” Martinez said post-match. “We thought we were in control but they managed to come back. It was a very complicated game.

“Our destiny was to suffer. They had one last chance to win [when he saved Randal Kolo Muani’s late shot], luckily I was able to stop it with my foot. This is a moment I’ve always dreamed of…