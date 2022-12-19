Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze has blamed France inability to attack Argentina in the first half as the cause of their loss to Argentina in the final of the 2022 World Cup.

Recall that Argentina took a 2-0 lead in the first half as the South American team dominated the play.

However, France came out in the second half to level the score 2-2 before the game went to extra-time, where both teams scored again.

In a chat with Brila FM, Udeze stated that France’s approach to the match in the first half hurt them after all.

“France’s approach in the beginning was wrong. They could have started the game with the intensity with which they played the second half,” he told Brila FM.

“The solution was to attack, attack and attack the Argentines. They were not supposed to relax if there was to be a change in fortunes earlier.

“They were playing ‘serere’ football and that wouldn’t help you.

“Aside from the Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry, a lot of…