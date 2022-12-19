‘He Scores In Every Game’

Former AS Roma forward Ciccio Graziani has nothing but praise for Victor Osimhen following his impressive performance for Napoli this season.

Osimhen recently earned plaudits from a number of former top Serie A stars including Roma legend Francesco Totti.

The 23-year-old is currently the top scorer in the Italian top-flight.

The striker has netted nine times in 11 league outings for the Partenopei this season.

“He (Osimhen) is the top scorer in Serie A, he scores goals in every game,”Graziani, who won the 1982 World Cup with Italy told TuttoNapoli.

“May be it won’t be beautiful to see but he’s effective. The highest performance in the entire league and it’s the one that affects the most, so for me, he’s my player in Serie A at the moment.”

Osimhen is expected to return to action for Napoli in Serie A against Inter Milan on January 4.

