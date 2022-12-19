Like Maradona, Messi’s Triumph At 2022 World Cup, Good For

Brazil football legend, Ronaldo Nazario has commended Lionel Messi’s superlative performance in Argentina’s triumph over France in the 2022 World Cup final.

Recall that Messi scored twice as Albiceleste defeated France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday.

The 35-year-old also converted in the dramatic penalty shootout at the end of the encounter.

But after the final, Ronaldo posted a photo of Messi lifting the trophy on Instagram and wrote: “This guy’s football throws any rivalry to the corner – even the historic one between Brazil and Argentina.

“I saw a lot of Brazilians and people from all over the world rooting for Messi in this electrifying final.

“A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, captained an era. I imagine my friend Diego’s party in heaven. Here, we are millions of all nationalities giving you a standing ovation. Congratulations Messi!”

