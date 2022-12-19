Messi Delighted To Lift 2022 World Cup

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has expressed his delight to have finally won the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina took the lead early and scored twice in the first half. Messi finished a penalty kick and Ángel Di María scored Argentina’s second goal.

In a stunning reversal, France mounted a late-stage comeback and star Kylian Mbappé scored twice in just over 90 seconds in the 80th minute, sending the teams to extra time.

Messi and Mbappé each scored for their teams during extra time, but neither team pulled away, forcing the game into a penalty kick shootout. Argentina beat France 4-2 in the penalty kick shootout.

Despite accomplishing so much in his career, Messi recognized that being world champion is the greatest thing to happen in his career.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!! So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it…… Thank you so much to much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in…