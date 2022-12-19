Messi Vows To Play On For Argentina After World Cup Title Win

Lionel Messi says he will not retire from international football after guiding Argentina to their third World Cup title on Sunday.

La Albiceleste defeated France on penalty in a thrilling contest at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

The game ended in a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes, with Argentina prevailing 4-2 in the shootout.

“I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time,” Messi said. “I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion,”Messi told TyC.

“I am going to take the Cup to Argentina to enjoy it with you,” he added.

Messi said it was the realisation of a “childhood dream” to help Argentina win their first world title since Diego Maradona led them to victory in Mexico in 1986.

“It’s anyone’s childhood dream,” Messi said. “I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career … and this one that…