Qatar 2022: Batistuta Celebrates World Cup Final Win Vs France

Argentina legend, Gabriel Batistuta has celebrated the Albiceleste (Sky Blue) of Argentina’s victory over France to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Argentina beat Les Bleus (The Blues) of France 4-2 on penalties at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18, following the game ending 3-3 after 120 minutes.

Messi gave his team the lead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute and Angel Di Maria made it 2-0 13 minutes later.

France fought their way back into the game with a pair of Kylian Mbappe goals in the 80th and 81st minute.

Messi made it 3-2 for the Argentines in the 108th but Mbappe completed his hat trick in the 118th minute to restore parity.

Albiceleste won the ensuing penalty kicks 4-2.

Batistuta posted emphatically on his Instagram handle to glorify the team’s achievement.

“LET’S GO!!!! WORLD CHAMPIONS,” the post reads.

Batistuta scored 10 goals in 12 FIFA World Cup games for Argentina.

The Albiceleste have now won the FIFA World Cup three times;…