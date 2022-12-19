Scaloni: I Want Messi For 2026 World Cup

Argentina coach, Lionel Scaloni he revealed his desire to retain Lionel Messi for the 2026 World Cup slated for USA, Canada and Mexico.

Scaloni, who led the team to win the 2022 World Cup trophy in Qatar, stated this after Argentina’s triumph over France in the final on penalty shoouts.

The 44-year-old also paid tribute to Messi for having encouraged him to have faith, during a late night heart-to-heart phone call after the nation had struggled in a qualification game against Brazil, a year ago.

Scaloni said: “We need to save him for the next World Cup – 2026. If he wants to keep playing, he will be with us. He is more than entitled to decide what he wants to do with his career now.”

Messi had told Scaloni in the phone call: “It will be ok. We will move on. We have to try at least.”

Scaloni said of their talk: “With his answer I did realise we were doing things right. That gave me so much energy, it was an emotional boost.”

