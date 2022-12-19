Super Eagles Must Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh has warned it will be disastrous for Nigerian football if the team failed to qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles were denied a place at the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by West African rivals, Ghana.

The three-time African champions attended three previous editions of the World Cup before failing to secure a place in Qatar 2022.

Oliseh stated that the Super Eagles can’t afford to miss out on a place at the 2026 mundial.

“Nigeria football will be all but dead if we failed to qualify for the next World Cup,”Oliseh said in an interview on ARISE TV on Monday

“We’re already behind many countries because we didn’t qualify (for Qatar 2022) and we’re farther behind because we didn’t participate at this World Cup.

“Football is a religion in this country, but when you don’t have a solid league, you cannot have a good…