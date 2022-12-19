‘Super Eagles Would Have Reached Semi-finals In 2022 World Cup’ —Noble

Nigeria international John Noble believes the Super Eagles would have gotten to the semi-final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Eagles lost to Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs in March to miss out on qualification.

After a goalless first leg in Kumasi, the Black Stars held the Eagles to a 1-1 draw inside the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja.

And at the just concluded World Cup in Qatar, Morocco became the first African country to reach the semi-finals.

But Noble posited that the Eagles were good enough to go all the way to the last four.

“If the Super Eagles had the opportunity to play at the World Cup this year it would have been a different thing all together,” the 29-year-old said on Brila FM.

“The players were ready and wanted to give their best especially those who have never been to the World Cup.

“If Nigeria had qualified it would have been a different story because I believe in the spirit in the camp and I believe Nigeria would have gotten to the…