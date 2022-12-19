‘You Deserve The Title’ – Peseiro Lauds Argentina On World Cup Success

Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro heaped plaudits on Argentina after La Albiceleste’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the final at the competition at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday night.

Both teams battled to a thrilling 3-3 draw after 120 minutes of tensed contest.

Peseiro, who watched the game live at the stadium, took to the social to celebrate Argentina’s victory.

“Congratulations Argentina on winning your third World Cup!

It was an exciting game, what an incredible match! You deserve every minute of this title, well done!”Peseiro wrote on his Twitter handle.

It was Argentina’s first World Cup title in 36 years.

