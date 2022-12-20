‘Argentina Vs France Best World Cup Final I’ve Ever Seen‘ -Former Premier League Star

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton star, Jamie O’Hara, has said that the 2022 FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France is the best final he has ever seen.

After a 3-3 draw in regulation time, Argentina secured their third World Cup title after overcomIng France 4-2 on penalties on Sunday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Lionel Messi opened scoring in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot after Angel Di Maria was fouled by Ousmane Dembele.

Di Maria increased the lead in the 36th minute as Argentina led 2-0 at halftime.

However Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for France from a penalty kick after Nicolas Otamendi pulled Randal Muani in the box, before grabbing his second in the 81st minute to take the match to extra time.

Messi once again gave Argentina the lead in the 108th minute with a right footed rebound shot but Mbappe scored yet another penalty 10 minutes later to ensure the game went into a penalty shootout which Argentina eventually won.

And speaking…