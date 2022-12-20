Eagles Can Compete For 2026 World Cup Title If…-Adepoju

Former Nigerian midfielder,, Mutiu Adepoju says he’s optimistic the Super Eagles has what it takes to qualify and compete for the 2026 World Cup title.

Recall that the senior national team failed to qualify for the just concluded 2022 World Cup in Qatar that was won by Argentina, after they were knocked out in the final playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana on away goal rules.

The three-time African champions attended the previous three editions of the mundial.

Adepoju took to the social media to celebrate newly crowned World champions Argentina and expressed optimism the Super Eagles will be among the contenders four years from now.

“Congratulations to Argentina on their #FIFAWorldCup triumph. Looking forward to the next edition where I hope to see my darling Super Eagles compete for the title. Yes we can!,” he wrote on Twitter.

, Mexico and Canada will co-host the World Cup in 2026

