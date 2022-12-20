Genk Keen To Keep Onuachu Despite Interest From Other Clubs

Genk chief Dimitri De Conde hopes Paul Onuachu will remain at the club till the end of the season despite interest from clubs around Europe.

Onuachu could leave Genk in January with a number of clubs already circling around him following another impressive campaign.

The Nigeria international has already netted 13 times in 14 appearances for the Smurfs.

De Conde confirmed a number of clubs are interested in the striker but reiterated their desire to keep him at the club.

“There is interest in Onuachu here and there, I won’t deny that,” De Conde was quoted by Tipsbladet.

“But no one is eager to switch. We have something beautiful going on and want to finish it. We don’t want to let anyone go this winter either’

Onuachu was top scorer in the Belgian Pro League with 33 goals in 38 league outings two seasons ago.

The 28-year-old battled to stay on his fit last season but still managed to hit the 21…