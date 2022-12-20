Gusau Hails Amusan, Others For Emerging CAA’s Best In 2022

The President of the Confederation of African Athletics, CAA Region II, Engr. Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has congratulated the best-ranked Athletes, Coaches and Technical Officials for the year 2022, as released by the Confederation of African Athletics.

Engr. Gusau in a statement issued and signed on Tuesday says the commitment and resilience of those selected typified the “African Spirit” of always striving to be the best.

The statement reads: “I congratulate those who made the CAA’s list as the best in Africa. The commitment and resilience of those of you selected to typify the African Spirit of always striving to be the best. As you all are aware, what makes a champion is the consistency and the quest to always pull the rabbit out of the hat; look beyond 2022.

On behalf of CAA Region II, I want to congratulate you for being the beacon of victory in Africa. Let’s do more…