Iheanacho Subbed On, Ndidi, Aribo Benched

Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for Leicester City who thrashed MK Dons 3-0 to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup On Tuesday.

Iheanacho was introduced in the 67th minute for Ayoze Perez in the Carabao Cup round of 16 clash.

However, Wilfred Ndidi did not see action for the Foxes as he was an unused substitute.

Youri Tielemans opened scoring for Leicester in the 18th minute before Perez made it 2-0 on 29 minutes.

And in the 50th minute Jamie Vardy added the third goal to seal the comfortable win against the lower division club.

At St. Mary’s, Joe Aribo was left on the bench for 90 minutes in Southampton’s 2-1 comeback win against Lincoln City.

Just two minutes into the game Lincoln went 1-0 up after an own goal by Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Southampton were back on level terms on 25 minutes thanks to Che Adams.

And with 16 minutes left Adams grabbed his second to make it 2-1 in favour of Southampton.

And in other Carabao Cup results, Newcastle…