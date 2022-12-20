Kudus, Saka, Vinicius Make World Cup U-23 Best Eleven

Black Stars of Ghana exciting young forward, Mohammed Kudus, has been included in the Qatar 2022 World Cup U-23 Best Eleven.

The World Cup U-23 bear eleven was compiled by football facts and statistics website whoscored.com.



Kudus was one of the most outstanding players for the Black Stars at the just co concluded tournament.

The Ajax star bagged two goals in Ghana’s 3-2 win against South Korea in their second group game.

His brace against the Asian side means he is the first Ghanian player to score two goals in a World Cup game.

Unfortunately, Ghana failed to make it out of the group stage after losing 2-0 to Uruguay in their last group fixture.

Other exciting players who were named alongside Kudus are Bukayo Saka, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Ibrahima Konate.

Others are Cody Gakpo, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies and Diogo Dalot.

