Messi Named BBC Sports Personality Of The Year For 2022

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has been named BBC Sports Personality’s World Sport Star of the Year for 2022, BBC Sport reports.

Messi led Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar.

The 35-year-old won the tournament’s Golden Ball – awarded to the best player – after scoring seven goals at his fifth World Cup.

The former Barcelona star is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest footballers of all-time.

Messi scored twice in the World Cup final and also converted a penalty in the shootout as Argentina beat holders France 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw.

It meant he added football’s biggest prize to a list of trophies that includes seven Ballons d’Or titles – awarded to the best footballer each year – four Champions Leagues, one Copa America, 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona and a Ligue 1 crown with PSG.

In addition, he has scored a staggering 793 goals in his career.

“It’s everyone’s dream when…