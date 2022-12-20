Osimhen Not Leaving Napoli In January

Victor Osimhen has said he is not thinking of leaving Napoli next month, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has been linked with the lik

es of Chelsea, Manchester United Real Madrid.

The Nigeria international has however reiterated his desire to remain at the club.

“The future is this moment, try to win something relevant in Italy,” Osimhen told Il Mattino.

“It’s hard to think about something better than Napoli, one of the best clubs in Italy, right now I am only focused on this season because we haven’t done anything yet. We must win something and then we’ll see what happens.”

Osimhen has played a key role in Napoli’s title push this season.

The Partenopei are unbeaten in Serie A this term and enjoyed an eight-point lead over second-placed AC Milan.

Luciano Spalletti’s side will face Inter Milan when the league resume from the World Cup break on January 4.

“We’re looking forward to…