Ronaldo’s Sister Labels Qatar 2022 Worst World Cup Ever

Katia Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, has labelled the World Cup as “the worst ever” in the history of the competition.

Aveiro stated this on her Instagram account after Argentina beat France on penalties to claim their third World Cup title.

Lionel Messi broke multiple records in the final as the superstar won the World Cup in his final match in the tournament, having previously ruled himself out of the 2026 version.

The forward missed out on the Golden Boot to Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe – whose stunning hat-trick took the game all the way to penalties.

It is likely to be remembered as the greatest World Cup final of all time due to the high level of drama involved; France netting twice in a minute to take the game to extra-time, Messi and Mbappe produced sensational performances, three penalties being awarded, and the game eventually being decided on a penalty shootout.

So much of Messi’s career at the top level has been intertwined with Ronaldo,…