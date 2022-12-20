Team Absolute Wins 8th Oba Elegushi Tennis Championship

Team Absolute have emerged winner of the 8th edition of the Oba Elegushi Tennis Championship after defeating Team Ebony in the final on Saturday, 17 December.

In the final which took place at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Team Absolute overcame Team Ebony in both the singles and doubles events to emerge champions.

Other teams who took part in this year’s tournament are Team Elegushi, Team President, Team Abere and Team Lufadeju.

Among top dignitaries who were present for the grand finale were His Royal Majesty Oba saheed Ademola Elegushi, Oba Owolabi Adeyemi Adeniyi, Onisabe of Igbobi and Oba Muslim, Ogudu Oshadu of Ogombo land.

Also present were Honourable Noheem Adams, Chief Adebola Dosunmu Olori Eyo of Lagos, Aare Akin Bolarinwa, Aare Bashir Fakorede, Aare Chiedu Nweke, Councils of Baales of Ikate Kingdom and Mr Obinna Obiora ,vchairman , Patonia Hotel.

Prior to the commencement of the final, Oba Elegushi, who is the sponsor of the competition, took part in a doubles…