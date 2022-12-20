Van der Sar Felicitates Tagliafico And Martinez On World Cup Win

Former Dutch goalkeeper and current Chief Executive Officer of Ajax, Edwin Van der Sar, has congratulated the Dutch club’s former players; Nicolas Tagliafico and Lisandro Martinez for winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina.

Argentina prevailed 4-2 on penalties over France after the game ended in a 3-3 draw on Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Lionel Messi scored a brace, Kylian Mbappe scored a hat trick and Angel Di Maria scored a goal in the highly pulsating encounter as Argentina conquered Les Bleus (The Blues) in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Van der Sar felicitated the former Ajax players on his Instagram page.

“Congratulations to our former @AFCAjax players Licha & Nico for winning the #FIFAWorldCup! Amazing achievement after what was a superb match! Enjoy the celebrations with your teammates loved ones and fans. You deserve it!,” reads Van der Sar’s…