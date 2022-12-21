3SC Target NPFL Title As IMC Redeems N100m Pre-Season Tourney Prize

After winning the maiden NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Super Cup, a pre-season football tournament, Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan (3SC) have their eyes on winning the 2022/23 NPFL season’ reports Completesports.com

3SC Chairman, Chief Babatunde Olaniyan divulged this after picking up the N100 million cash prize for beating Enyimba, Rangers and Bendel Insurance to the trophy of the first NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Super Cup Pre-season Tournament in a brief ceremony put together by the Interim Management Committee of NPFL led by Honourable Gbenga Elegbeleye on Tuesday in Abuja

“We are encouraged to go all out to win the NPFL title this season by our victory at the pre-season tournament held in Lagos. We hope to build on the success of our win. Beating Enyimba in the final game is heartwarming and I am optimistic we can win the league title,” Chief Olaniyan said.

“Our appreciation goes to IMC and the sponsor of the tournament Dozy Mmobuosi for investing in football and I pray they…