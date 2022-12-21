Alvarez Gets Congratulatory Message From Guardiola

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has congratulated Argentine striker Julian Alvarez after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the Albiceleste (Sky Blue).

Alvarez played a key role as Argentina won the FIFA World Cup for the third time on Sunday.

Guardiola was impressed with Alvarez’s contribution to the Argentines during the course of the competition.

“We are incredibly happy for him (Alvarez) –Congrats to him, for Otamendi of course, personally for Lionel Messi and Argentina as a country; a well deserved champion,” talkSPORT quoted Guardiola as saying.

“For Julian, we are delighted because he played a lot and his contribution was amazing for his team, for the way they played. We have a World champion in our team.”

Alvarez played all seven games for Albiceleste at Qatar 2022 scoring four goals in the process.

He has scored three times in 12 Premier League games for Manchester City this…