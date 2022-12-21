CAF Confident Africa Can Reach Final Of 2026 World Cup

President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe says he’s optimistic an African team will reach the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He made this declaration on the outstanding performance of Morocco at the just concluded 2022 World Cup, where the team became the first African team to reach the Semi finals of the tournament since its inception in 1930.

The Atlas Lions stunned Belgium in the group stage, then eliminated two more powerful European sides, Spain and Portugal, in the knockout stage before losing to France in the semi-finals.

In a press conference on Wednesday in Johannesburg, Motsepe stated that there are 10 Africa nations that can compete at the highest level and even win the World Cup.

“Morocco opened the door by reaching the semi-finals this month and I am confident an African nation will go further at the next World Cup,” said the South African billionaire.

“The main objective of CAF (Confederation of African Football) is for…