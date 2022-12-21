Chelsea Suffer Another Injury Blow Ahead Premier League Return

Chelsea have been handed another injury setback after summer signing Wesley Fofana limped off in a friendly game on Tuesday just days before the return of the Premier League.

Kai Havertz netted a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Brentford 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly but the feat was overshadowed by Fofana limping off with a knee problem.



The Blues will quickly assess Fofana and find out the severity of the injury on Wednesday.

Fofana, who joined Chelsea for £70million from Leicester in the summer, has not played since damaging his knee against AC Milan in October.

As a dozen of his team-mates travelled to Qatar for the World Cup, the defender stayed behind to rehabilitate and build up fitness ahead of the Premier League’s restart on December 26.

Earlier this month Chelsea were handed a major injury blow in a mid-World Cup friendly against Aston Villa, as Armando Broja tore his anterior cruciate ligament and was thus ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

