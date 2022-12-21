Eagles Can Learn From Morocco’s Success At 2022

Former Nigerian winger, Tijani Bagangida believes the Super Eagles can learn from Morocco’s success at the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Morocco stunned the world when they became the first Africa side to reach the semi finals of the World Cup after an impressive display.

The Atlas Lions, who lost 2-1 to Croatia in the Third-Place, had earlier defeated teams such as Spain, Belgium and Portugal to reach the last four.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Babangida stated that the Super Eagles can study Morocco’s template which made the team a force to reckon with at the 2022 World Cup.

He also said that the players must display great commitment and hunger whenever they are called to the senior national team for any game.

“Morocco’s achievement at the 2022 World Cup is a big pride for Africa as a continent. They have shown that everything is possible with the right…