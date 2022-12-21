Hackers Post Porn To Ex-Man United Star’s Facebook Page

Former Manchester United and Arsenal star Robin van Persie has been forced to release a statement after hackers posted porn to his Facebook page.

The X-rated content was posted to Van Persie’s story on the social media site, where he has 18million followers.

According to the Star, one clip was of a naked woman on all fours.



A second post showed a woman wearing no underwear.

And so Van Persie has taken to Twitter to explain that it was a hacker who posted the naughty content and not him.

“I’m afraid someone hacked into my Facebook account (@ Robin van Persie) early this morning, so if you see cute cat content or whatever may potentially come next before I have control back.. It wasn’t me..”

A follow-up tweet said: “Unfortunately, for a second time in a short time my Facebook page has been hacked into and inappropriate content has been published without my control.

“We are working on a solution and hopefully.

“@facebook is able to sort this out quickly. Sorry…