‘He Believes In Me’– Osimhen Reveals Napoli Boss Spalletti Key To Impressive Form

Victor Osimhen insists his perfect relationship with Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has played a crucial in his impressive displays for the Partenopei this season.

Osimhen’s performance has improved since Luciano Spalletti took charge at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last season.

The 23-year-old hit the target 18 times in 32 outings across all competitions for the Blues last season.

The forward is currently the leading scorer in Serie A this season despite missing around a month of action due to injury.

The Nigeria international has scored nine goals in 11 outings for the Partenopei.

Osimhen pinpointed Spalletti’s influence as the major reason for his impressive.displays.

“My growth is linked to Spalletti,” Osimhen told Napoli magazine.

”He believes in me. He gives me stimuli, makes me work hard, and never lets me stop.

“With him, everything is easier because you understand…