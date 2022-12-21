Ibrahimovic Is My Source Of Inspiration

Manchester City ace Erling Haaland has disclosed that he feels motivated and inspired by AC Milan veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

ecall that the pair share the same agents and Haaland says the Swede is an example to follow.

Haaland told ViaPlay: “I’ve seen a lot of the good things he does. How he plays, his mentality of coming from nothing in Malmö, how he worked his a** off as a young man in Malmö.

“He’s amazing. His karate goals and such things. Being so big and being so flexible.. His attitude is one of the best ever in football.”

Haaland admits winning the Champions League is a personal target.

He added, “Everyone knows that my biggest dream is to win the Champions League. Hopefully I do. It’s a tournament I’ve been watching for as long as I can remember where the best teams win. Hopefully I can lift the trophy one day.”

