Inter Milan Can Win Trophies This Season

Inter Milan GM Beppe Marotta has revealed that he’s confident his team can win trophies this season.

Marotta made the declaration at yesterday’s Christmas party.

“We have ambition and we want to be competitive on January 4, trying to obtain a great result with Napoli who have proved to be the best so far,” said Marotta.

“We are happy for Lautaro and Correa, who was also part of the [Argentinean] team. Winning the World Cup is the best thing in the career of a footballer. We are confident that Lautaro will get a big boost to prove his qualities at San Siro,” he continued.

“Lukaku loves Inter and we’ve learned it by spending many days with him. We expect something important, he is dealing with a muscle issue, but now he has fully recovered and needs to get back in shape.

“Inter have won many trophies and hopefully, 2023 will bring something we missed in 2022.”

