Ogbu Moves To Sunshine Stars On Loan From Enyimba

Ogechukwu Ogbu has linked up with Sunshine Stars of Akure on a season-long deal from Enyimba.

Enyimba announced the youngsters’ temporary transfer to the Owena Waves on their official website on Wednesday.

The youngster graduated from Enyimba’s youth team.

Ogbu penned his first professional contract in September 2021 after impressing during pre-season in Omoku, Rivers State.

His versatility caught the eye of Sunshine Stars, who are looking to make a big impact in the 2022/22 season.

Ogbu can comfortably play as a left-back and a left winger. He can also slot in at centre-back and defensive midfield.

He is expected to return to Enyimba at the end of his loan spell with Sunshine Stars.

