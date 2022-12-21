Real Madrid To Launch Bid For Croatia’s 2022 World Cup Star Gvardiol

Laliga giants Real Madrid are set to launch a bid for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol following his impressive display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gvardiol who won the bronze medal with the Croatian team was one of the highest rated defenders at the just concluded World Cup.

MARCA reports that the Laliga champions are looking to bolster their defensive options with the 20-year-old and have discussed signing the Croat for a while.

Gvardiol has been at German outfit RB Leipzig since 2020 and might command a hefty fee if he is to move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Gvardiol played all Croatia’s seven games at Qatar 2022 and scored once.

He has played 13 Bundesliga games for Leipzig this season so far.

Croatia defeated Morocco 2-1 to land their second third-place win at the World Cup after first archiving the feat in 1998.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…