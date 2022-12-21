The 5 Different Types Of Slot Machines

The popularity of casino slot machines has grown significantly in the past decade, and it’s not hard to see why. Slot machines don’t require much skill to operate, you can play them almost anywhere, and they give you the chance to win some pretty exciting prizes – including cash! In fact, slots account for more than 70% of money spent on gambling in the US, making them one of the most popular forms of gambling there is. Although there are several different types of slot machine games out there, most fall into one of five categories.

1) Traditional Slots

Traditional slots are the most common type of game, but they are still very different from video slots. They offer a more old school feel and are usually played on one-armed bandits. Click here to read about how you can play these games online. Multi-line Slots: These slot machines have two or three reels with up to 20 lines.

2) Video Slots

Video slots are the most common type of slot machines you’ll find in casinos. They…