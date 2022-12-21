West Brom Boss Confirms Ajayi Fit To Face Coventry City

West Bromwich Albion manager, Carlos Corberan has declared Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi fit for tonight’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Coventry City.

Ajayi is in contention to make his first competitive appearance for the Baggies since injuring his ankle against Wigan Athletic in August.

“The same players we had in the previous game are going to be available,” Corberan told Birmingham Live.

“That’s always something positive.

“Plus we will add Ajayi to the squad on Wednesday.

“He has been training with the squad and he has improved a lot.

“We will have the same group, plus the players who haven’t been involved [in the club’s recent match-day squads] and we will make a decision, they’re available.

“Plus Ajayi, he will be in the group because he’s recovered well from the injury.”

Albion will look to extend their unbeaten

streak to…