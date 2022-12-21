Zanetti: Why I Don’t Like Comparing Messi, Maradona

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has insisted that there is nothing to compare between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

Zanetti made this known on the backdrop of Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qata, where the team defeated France 4-2 on penalties.

Asked about comparisons between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona, he added: “I don’t like comparison, we should just be happy that the best players in history are Argentineans.

“Messi hasn’t changed. I think he is just more mature and I believe he has transmitted his leadership to all the guys.”

“It’s a great emotion the lads gifted us, especially because we’ve been waiting for it for so long- They crowned the dream of millions of Argentineans worldwide,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It was an amazing Final. We Argentineans suffered because everything seemed to be running smoothly but then France had a great reaction. (Emiliano) Martinez’s save was crucial.”

Copyright © 2022…