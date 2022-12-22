Argentina captain Lionel Messi has insisted that the country’s victory at the 2022 World Cup will be dedicated to late Diego Maradona.

Recall that the team defeated France 4-2 on penalties in the final on Sunday

Reacting to Argentina’s victory during the team’s bus parade of the trophy, Messi noted that the 2022 World Cup belongs to Maradona.

Messi said that the World Cup “also is Diego (Maradona’s)”, who supported the team “from heaven”.

“From Grandoli to the World Cup in Qatar, almost 30 years passed. There were nearly three decades in which the ball gave me a lot of joy and also some sadness. I always had the dream of being a world champion and I didn’t want to stop trying, even knowing that might never happen,” said Messi, in a letter on Instagram.

The forward published the message before leaving with his team-mates to tour the city of Buenos Aires with the World Cup trophy in an open-top bus.

He added: “This cup that we won is also for all those…