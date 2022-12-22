Awoniyi Misses Out On Man Of The Match Award In Forest’s Carabao Cup Win

Taiwo Awoniyi missed out on Nottingham Forest’s Man of the Match award, following their win against Blackburn Rovers in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi scored Forest’s third goal in the 4-1 win away to Blackburn which saw them progress into the quarter-finals.

It was Awoniyi’s fourth goal in all competitions this season for the newly promoted club.

His last goal was in October when his strike against former club Liverpool earned Forest a 1-0 home win.

Also Read: Saudi Cup: Ighalo Inspires Al Hilal To Victory Against Al Ittifaq

The Super Eagles striker was included in a four-man shortlist for the individual award.

And after the conclusion of votes by the club fans which was published on Forest’s Twitter handle, Awoniyi polled five per cent, the same as Neco Williams.

Brennan Johnson was voted Man of the Match after polling 50 per cent while former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard got 40 per cent.

Awoniyi and…