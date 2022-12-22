Awoniyi On Target For Nottingham Forest, Onuachu Helps Genk Beat Anderlecht

Taiwo Awoniyi was on target as Nottingham Forest defeated Blackburn Rovers 3-1 in their League Cup fourth round clash at the Ewood Park on Wednesday night.

Awoniyi scored his side’s third goal of the game 11 minutes from time.

The forward was in action for the entire duration of the encounter.

His international teammate, Emmanuel Dennis was an unused substitute for Nottingham Forest in the game.

In Belgium , Raphael Onyedika was in action as Club Brugge were thrashed 4-1 by Sint-Truiden in their Cup clash.

Onyedika was booked in the 33rd minute.

The midfielder was in action for the entire duration of the game.

In another Belgian Cup clash, Paul Onuachu featured from the start in Genk’s hard-earned 1-0 win against Anderlecht at the Cegeka Arena.

The keenly contested encounter ended in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes

Ghana forward, Joseph Paintsil scored the winning goal on 105 minutes.

Onuachu has…