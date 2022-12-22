Chelsea Must Not Hesitate To Sign Osimhen

Chelsea legend, Craig Burley has advised the Blues to make Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen their number one priority.

Burley mad this known in a chat with ESPN, where he stated that the combination of Osimhen and Christopher Nkunku in the attack will help the club.

Recall that Nkunku is expected to link up with the West London outfit next summer after his Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig and Chelsea agreed on the deal.

Osimhen has shone in Serie A this season and has been linked with a move to Chelsea and other European clubs.

But Burley believes the Osimhen- Nkunku combination would be too difficult to handle for opponents.

“I think him (Nkunku) and Osimhen would scare the living daylights out of people. Can you imagine,” Burley told ESPN.

“I don’t know if he would leave Napoli, but you’re not getting him until the summer at the earliest.”

Osimhen has scored nine goals and recorded three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei this…