Guardiola Eager To Win Champions League At Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has expressed his desire to win the Champions League at Manchester City, saying his stint at the Premier League giants will not be complete without Europe’s elite club competition.

Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension last month, has led City to four Premier League titles but his yet to land the Champions League.

He went close in the 2020-21 season when he guided City to a first-ever Champions League final which they lost to Chelsea.

His only success in the competition as a coach was at Barcelona when he won it in the 2008-09 and 2010-11 seasons.

Speaking in his presser ahead of Thursday’s Carabao Cup fourth-round clash against Liverpool, Guardiola said:”It’s not the only one but I admit it’s the trophy we want and my period here will not be complete if we don’t win it.

“But that’s not the only reason (I signed). I will do everything in the time we have together to win it but I’d…