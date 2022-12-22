Laporta: I Want Messi Back At Barca

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reiterated that he would do everything possible to bring back Lionel Messi to Camp Nou.

Messi, 35, is off contract at PSG in June, though there’s claims he has informed the Parisians he wants to stay next season.

Laporta, meanwhile, said today: “I want him to return to Barca, I want that. But it is not something that we can expect. He has just won the World Cup and that has made ‘Culés’ very happy because he has fought for it.

“For us, he is the best player of all time. The club is in his heart and he will always be linked to Barca regardless of whether he returns as a player or not.

“He is now a PSG player. But we would very much like him to return to Barca, so we have to look at it

