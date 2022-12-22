Man United Keen On Signing 2022 World Cup Best Goalie

Premier League club, Manchester United are interested in a transfer deal for Aston Villa’s Argentine goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez, following his superlative performances that helped the South Americans win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Martinez won the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper of the tournament as Argentina won the FIFA W World Cup title in the Middle East.

According to Football InsiderFootball Insider, Manchester United’s recruitment team are keen to secure the services of the Aston Villa goaltender.

Also Read: ‘Why I Believe Super Eagles Can Win The World Cup’ —CAF President, Motsepe

Aside from Manchester United’s interest, Martinez has also been linked to Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich

David De Gea, who is Manchester United’s current first-choice goalkeeper will see his contract end next summer and it hasn’t been renewed.

Martinez played all of Argentina’s seven matches at Qatar 2022. He has 15 appearances in the Premier…