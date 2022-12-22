Mendy Rejects Six-Year Contract Offer From Chelsea

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has reportedly rejected a new six-year contract with London club Chelsea.

Mendy joined Chelsea in 2020 from French side Rennes for £22m and he has since gone on to make 104 appearances for the club.

He was instrumental as Chelsea won their second Champions League title in 2020-2021 – winnining FIFA’s best goalkeeper award in 2021 – before a combination of injury and a lack of form led to him losing his place as first choice stopper this season.

And, according to The Sun, Mendy – who’s current deal expires in 2025 – has rejected a new six-year contract at the club due to a dispute over wages.

The report states Mendy currently earns around £100,000 a week, around half of what his goalkeeping rival Kepa Arrizabalaga earns.

The 30-year-old is said to want a similar wage to Arrizabalaga, who is the world’s most expensive goalkeeper after joining from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for £72m.

The Blues have now reportedly withdrawn their…